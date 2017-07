Spanish international Juan Bernat suffered a serious injury during Bayern Munich's pre-season friendly against AC Milan.

The 24-year-old had an awkward fall whilst challenging new Milan signing Franck Kessié, who scored the opening goal in the Rossoneri's win, which appears to have caused damage to the left-backs ankle, according to ​FourFourTwo .





A brace from Patrick Cutrone followed by a late goal from ex-Bayer Leverkusen star Hakan Çalhanoğlu sealed the 4-0 victory for AC Milan. Bayern's main concern after the performance will be the well-being of their talented full-back who excelled last season.

AC Milan beat Bayern Munich 4-0 in a pre-season game in China. Do you see Bayern fans worried about loosing this. Nope — The Football Mole (@moleyfootball) July 22, 2017

"​​ He can't continue the Audi Summer Tour and will fly back to Munich tomorrow [Sunday] . He'll undergo an examination on Monday," Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the game.





The Spaniard will not take part in the rest of the clubs pre-season tour and he is also a doubt for the Bavarians DFL-Supercup Final clash with Borussia Dortmund.





With versatile Austrian international David Alaba ready to step into that position, Bayern fans will be hoping that the defender can rediscover his form after a disappointing campaign last season.

