Bayern New-Boy Insists He Can Replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the Top of the Game

Bayern Munich's newest signing, James Rodriguez has set the bar high as he has revealed his ambitious plans to surpass Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the world's leading footballers - if he can get enough game time.





The​ 26-year-old joined the German club on an initial two-year loan deal - with an option to make the move permanent - after struggling to break into the Real Madrid starting eleven under three different managers, one of whom is now at the helm of Bayern Munich - Carlo Ancelotti.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

However, Rodriguez's move has seemingly reinvigorated him as he has revealed his very ambitious plans to establish himself as one of the world's greatest footballers, even aiming to succeed Messi and Ronaldo who have dominated the game for a considerable amount of years.





Asked if he could take the reigns from the two stars, Rodriguez said this week : "Why not? They are big players. I'll be ready for what happens in the future and improve in world football.





With only 30 La Liga starts in two seasons with Real Madrid, the Colombia international struggled to justify his reported €70m move from Monaco in 2014, and as such the 26-year-old is aware that he is not guaranteed a place in the star-studded Bayern line-up.

He added: "We have big players at Bayern and the competition for the team is very intense.





"I have to win my place through training hard every day. I want more minutes and more success [than last season].





"It's a unique club, with the obligation of winning trophies and I hope it continues next season."

