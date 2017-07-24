Soccer

Bayern New-Boy Insists He Can Replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the Top of the Game

90Min
an hour ago

Bayern Munich's newest signing, James Rodriguez has set the bar high as he has revealed his ambitious plans to surpass Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the world's leading footballers - if he can get enough game time. 


The​ 26-year-old joined the German club on an initial two-year loan deal - with an option to make the move permanent - after struggling to break into the Real Madrid starting eleven under three different managers, one of whom is now at the helm of Bayern Munich - Carlo Ancelotti.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

However, Rodriguez's move has seemingly reinvigorated him as he has revealed his very ambitious plans to establish himself as one of the world's greatest footballers, even aiming to succeed Messi and Ronaldo who have dominated the game for a considerable amount of years.  


Asked if he could take the reigns from the two stars, Rodriguez said this week"Why not? They are big players. I'll be ready for what happens in the future and improve in world football.


With only 30 La Liga starts in two seasons with Real Madrid, the Colombia international struggled to justify his reported €70m move from Monaco in 2014, and as such the 26-year-old is aware that he is not guaranteed a place in the star-studded Bayern line-up.

He added: "We have big players at Bayern and the competition for the team is very intense.


"I have to win my place through training hard every day. I want more minutes and more success [than last season].


"It's a unique club, with the obligation of winning trophies and I hope it continues next season."

​​

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters