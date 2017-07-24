Borussia Dortmund Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reportedly Set for Big Money Move to China

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly set to join Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian in January, as speculation over the Gabon international's future persists.

The 28-year-old seems determined to leave Dortmund, regardless of where he ends up. After being linked with clubs all over Europe, the two most likely of destinations in recent weeks have come in the form of AC Milan and PSG - but neither team has been able to cough up the price placed on Aubameyang's head.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

But now, according to German newspaper Bild (via Marca), last season's Bundesliga Golden Boot winner is set to become the latest footballing superstar to move to China, in a deal worth €70m.





Aubameyang wouldn't make the switch until January (the Chinese transfer window closed earlier in July), which gives Dortmund a bit more time to find an adequate replacement, but the forward's move to Tianjin Quanjian will end up costing the Chinese outfit a lot more than what meets the eye.





A new rule has been introduced in China regarding the purchasing of foreign players which accounts for why none of Europe's biggest talents have moved to Asia recently.

A 100% purchasing tax has been placed on foreign players - which would mean that if Aubameyang is bought for €70m, Tianjian Quanjian will be forced to pay another €70m to the Chinese Football Association - costing a total of €140m.





Add the striker's predictably massive wages on top of that and you have yourself one extremely expensive transfer - even by China's standards. And at the current rate, they don't even have the income capable of justifying such a move.