Bournemouth Manager Eddie Howe Ready to Sell Trio of Players for the Right Price

​Eddie Howe says that he's prepared to sell Max Gradel, Lewis Grabban and Marc Wilson if the club receives the right offers for the players.

Although Gradel has impressed Howe during the pre-season, the Ivorian has lacked game time after returning from long-term hamstring injury. The winger only managed eleven appearances for the club last season.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

However, ​BBC Sport reported that both Grabban and Wilson have not been allocated squad numbers ahead of the new season, potentially indicating their imminent departures from the club.

Grabban spent much of last season on loan with Reading, where the forward scored three goals in nineteen appearances for the Royals. Wilson made four appearances on loan to West Brom last season, but both have struggled for playing time with the Cherries.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Howe said: "With Max we'll have to wait and see. If I can't guarantee him games, then we may have to look at something."

Commenting further on Grabban and Wilson, Howe said: "Lewis and Marc may leave in this window but the club would obviously have to receive the right offer."

Aside re-signing striker Jermain Defoe, who played for the club in 2001 and signing Asmir Begovic from Chelsea, Bournemouth have had a relatively quiet transfer window.



​​