Emile Heskey Believes Gabby Agbonlahor Can Rediscover His Form for Aston Villa Next Season

Premier League legend Emile Heskey believes that Gabriel Agbonlahor can be an influential part of Aston Villa's team again next season.





Speaking to the ​Birmingham Mail, Heskey claimed that he thought Agbonlahor could again rediscover his form, that only a few years ago made him a threat in the Premier League:

"On the pitch, if he’s fit, there’s still not many blessed with the pace that he’s got. I don’t see why he can’t have an influence on games," claimed Heskey.

"He needs to feel loved and who doesn’t?! That’s probably when you get the best out of yourself and that’s probably when players play their best, when they are loved by a manager."

Heskey, a former Villa player, also claimed that the experienced 30-year-old could have an even more important role off the pitch:

"Well I think Gabby has a lot to offer, especially off the pitch as well," said Heskey.

It was a man of the match final award, too, for Gabby Agbonlahor after our Cup of Traditions win...



🏆👏🏅#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/YHZPWY52Ew — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) July 24, 2017

"He has a lot of influence and is a big player. He could be a role model and I believe under Steve Bruce that they both could help each other, because he could be the link between the manager and the players."

Agbonlahor only managed a single goal in the Championship last season in 13 games, but Villa fans will be hoping he can rediscover the form that bagged him 13 goals in Villan's 2009/10 Premier League season.

Agbonlahor recently picked up a man of the match award after Villa's 2-0 pre-season win over Hertha Berlin, showing signs that he could already be on the way to having a successful season.

Emile Heskey meanwhile, retired from football in 2016 after his contract ended at Bolton Wanderers, meaning he ended a 21-year playing career at 37-years-old.

​​