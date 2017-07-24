Inter Boss Spalletti Puts Pressure on Brazilian Wonderkid to Prove Himself as Future Remains Unclear
Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has put pressure on his talented young
Speaking to the press following his side's 1-1 pre-season match against Bundesliga side Schalke, via Football Italia, Spalletti faced questions regarding his take on the warm-up match, as well as the specific matter of Gabigol's performance.
Thanks friends! 👊🏾😀🇨🇳 #InterSummerTour #GabiInChina pic.twitter.com/A2V12bzMwp— Gabriel Barbosa (@gabigol) July 20, 2017
Assessing the general performance of the side, Spalletti seemed to be pleased with the promise his recently inherited side were showing, while acknowledging the desire for collective improvement:
Spalletti is yet to delve into the summer transfer market with the vigour shown by arch-rivals AC Milan, but has invested in the likes of Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria and Facundo Colidio from Boca Juniors. Gabigol could well end up spending the 2016/17 campaign on loan, but the player may relish his opportunity to impress his new manager during pre-season training and matches.