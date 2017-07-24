Jose Mourinho Issues Bizarre Praise of West Ham's Signings in the Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on West Ham's transfer business in this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are penciled in to face off against Slaven Bilic's side on the opening day of the season. Mourinho claimed that the Hammers are expertly building a strong squad for the fast approaching 2017/18 campaign.

United have been busy in the transfer market as well, signing the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof. But Mourinho, having targeted four signings by the end of the window, is not satisfied with his side's business thus far.

"We need a bit more when you see the other teams in the Premier League, like Man City, Liverpool and West Ham, the way they get players, good players, important players," he told MUTV in an interview following United's pre-season match against Manchester City.

"The champions have bought three fantastic experienced players. I am thinking about West Ham for the first match of the Premier League. They have got Joe Hart, Chicharito and Arnautovic. It looks like they are playing to win the Premier League too. The teams are fantastic in the market. I am waiting for a bit more."

This is not the first time Mourinho has demonstrated his fondness of Javier Hernandez, having previously stated that he would not have allowed the likes of Hernandez, Angel Di Maria and Danny Welbeck to leave Old Trafford.

Mourinho went on to praise new signing Lukaku's various attacking attributes after the towering Belgian found the net again against City.

Jose: "There are fantastic people in the group, the new guys feel at home immediately. Everything is going well." #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/SNGNfmYUBJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 21, 2017

"And not just that, we also saw the team player that holds the ball, that waits for support, that allows the team to leave pressure zones and to keep possession in the opposition half. People look at goals and chances but I have a different perspective and I couldn't be happier with what he's doing.

"I couldn't be happier that we managed to sign him before the preseason because in this 10 days of work and these minutes of football with the team-mates it's fantastic for their understanding."