Jose Mourinho Keen to Keep Ashley Young at Old Trafford Despite Expiring Contract and Stoke Interest

​Jose Mourinho wants to keep Manchester United winger Ashley Young at the club next season.





According to the ​Sun , Stoke are keen on bringing the 32-year-old to Staffordshire this summer despite the fact that Young is part of Mourinho's first-team plans - with Jose Mourinho willing to risk Young's contract, with just 12 months on it, running down in order to use him this season.

The former Aston Villa man offers Mourinho versatility - capable of playing out wide or at full-back. Young is likely to play a number of games next season with the Red Devils back in the Champions League, although it is unlikely he will be in Mourinho's full-strength starting line up.

As the Special One continues to revamp his squad, it was originally first thought that Young would depart Old Trafford, with the bet365 Stadium being a potential destination for the Stevenage-born player. With Mourinho eager to keep Young at the club, Stoke could still test United's resolve by placing a bid for the player.

After arriving from Villa six years ago in a £15m deal, Young made his United debut against West Bromwich Albion at the start of the 2011/12 season.

Young is currently in the United States with Manchester United as part of the club's preparations for the new season. United have already beat LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, this was then followed up by a victory over Manchester City and Spanish giants Real Madrid.

United's final three pre-season friendlies, also in the US, are against FC Barcelona, Norwegian club Valerenga and Italian outfit Sampdoria. They then face Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 8 before starting their Premier League campaign five days later against West Ham.



