Jose Mourinho Keen to Keep Ashley Young at Old Trafford Despite Expiring Contract and Stoke Interest
Jose Mourinho wants to keep Manchester United winger Ashley Young at the club next season.
As the Special One continues to revamp his squad, it was originally first thought that Young would depart Old Trafford, with the bet365 Stadium being a potential destination for the Stevenage-born player. With Mourinho eager to keep Young at the club, Stoke could still test United's resolve by placing a bid for the player.
After arriving from Villa six years ago in a £15m deal, Young made his United debut against West Bromwich Albion at the start of the 2011/12 season.
Young is currently in the United States with Manchester United as part of the club's preparations for the new season. United have already beat LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, this was then followed up by a victory over Manchester City and Spanish giants Real Madrid.
United's final three pre-season friendlies, also in the US, are against FC Barcelona, Norwegian club Valerenga and Italian outfit Sampdoria. They then face Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 8 before starting their Premier League campaign five days later against West Ham.