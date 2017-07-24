Juve Boss Max Allegri Confident of Keeping Star Player at Club Amid Barcelona Interest

​Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has addressed concerns that his side's star player Paulo Dybala may be leaving the club this summer, as Barcelona may look to the Argentine international if Neymar completes a world record transfer deal to Paris Saint-Germain. Barça would be eager to replace the Brazilian superstar, and Dybala appears to be top of their shortlist.

Speaking before his side's 2-1 loss to the Catalan giants, via SPORT, Allegri discussed the possibility of Dybala heading to the Camp Nou this summer, as part of a potential transfer merry-go-round set in motion by Neymar's exit:

"I'm not worried about losing Dybala. On the other hand, I don't know first-hand what's going on with Neymar and PSG, so I don't know if Barça will have to sign a replacement. It's something I can't control, so I'm not worried."

OPTA: Paulo Dybala has scored six goals in his last seven home games with Juventus. #JuveMilan



BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOMMMM💣💣💣

PSG are believed to be preparing a bid for Neymar in the region of £200m, blowing the current world transfer record of £89m spent by Manchester United for Juve's Paul Pogba out the water. The 25-year-old superstar is thought to be tired of living in the immense shadow of Lionel Messi, and is determined to continue his career at a club where he can be the stand-out key player.

Juve fans will be desperate to hang onto Dybala, who was pivotal in his side's sixth Serie A trophy in a row last season. The fiery 23-year-old excelled both as a number ten and a striker when called upon, bagging 19 goals and seven assists in 47 appearances across three competitions. Allegri will be fighting tooth-and-nail to hang onto the fan's favourite this summer.

1 - Neymar has been involved in 164 goals in his 186 games for Barcelona. Paris? pic.twitter.com/E1PuQMdjVl — OptaCan (@OptaCan) July 22, 2017

Neymar bagged a brace in his side's 2-1 pre-season friendly victory over Juventus yesterday evening. The two-time La Liga champion showed exactly why PSG are so keen to sign him, as he emulated his teammate Messi with two stunning goals created with devastating dribbling skills. Even for such a lofty transfer fee, signing a player like Neymar would be a coup for PSG.

