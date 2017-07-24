Kevin Mirallas Backs 'Good Lad' Sandro to Shine at Goodison Park Following Pre-Season

After completing a £5m move to big spending Everton this summer, Spaniard Sandro Ramírez has big shoes to fill in the Toffee's attack next season.





The former Barcelona youth star impressed Everton manager Ronald Koeman during his maiden season away from Catalonia, scoring 14 La Liga goals for Malaga during the last campaign.





Losing the goals of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could prove pivotal in Everton's season next year, however, Lukaku's compatriot Kevin Mirallas has backed Sandro to succeed in Merseyside.





Following the Toffee's 1-1 draw with J upiler Pro League side RKC Genk, Mirallas spoke to the club website about his new Spanish teammate.

" Sandro has come in this week and probably needs some more minutes but you can see his quality already," Mirallas told E verton TV .





"He laid on a good assist for Wayne. I hope after one or two more weeks of training he will be ready.





"I have been helping him because out of the squad, only myself and Joel Robles speak Spanish. It is not easy for Sandro because it is the first time he has played away from Spain and he has come here and he doesn’t know anyone.

" But I will help him as much as I can because he is a good lad and a good player."

Phil Neville on Sandro Ramirez: "Everton have got the snip of the season so far. He is fantastic, his movement is brilliant & he is young." pic.twitter.com/7r7F7M3ciN — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 17, 2017

The Everton number nine has shown glimpses of promise during his short pre-season campaign, but the pressure will be on him to hit the ground running in the league after the Toffee's sold Lukaku, who scored 87 goals during his Everton career, to Manchester United.

​​