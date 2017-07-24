Kevin Mirallas Backs 'Good Lad' Sandro to Shine at Goodison Park Following Pre-Season
After completing a £5m move to big spending Everton this summer, Spaniard
Good week of training! Important Game thursday at home💪🏼 #cantwait #goodisonpark COYB🔵 pic.twitter.com/DzBNcXuNSf— Sandro Ramirez (@sandroramirez9) July 22, 2017
"
"I have been helping him because out of the squad, only myself and Joel Robles speak Spanish. It is not easy for Sandro because it is the first time he has played away from Spain and he has come here and he doesn’t know anyone.
"
Phil Neville on Sandro Ramirez: "Everton have got the snip of the season so far. He is fantastic, his movement is brilliant & he is young." pic.twitter.com/7r7F7M3ciN— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 17, 2017
The Everton number nine has shown glimpses of promise during his short pre-season campaign, but the pressure will be on him to hit the ground running in the league after the Toffee's sold Lukaku, who scored 87 goals during his Everton career, to Manchester United.