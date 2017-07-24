Soccer

Koeman Reveals Toffees' Transfer Plans Are Far From Over as He Eyes Further Signings

90Min
14 minutes ago

​Everton manager Ronald Koeman has let it be known that his busy work in the transfer window is still incomplete.

Speaking to Dutch media outlet​ ​Voetball International, the 54-year-old revealed his plans to further strengthen the Everton squad by adding two more singings, despite already completing deals for several quality players.

So far, the Merseysiders have added Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Sandro Ramirez, Henry Onyekuru, Cuco Martina and Wayne Rooney to their team. 


The total cost of such dealing is estimated to be over £100m but Koeman is adamant that if his side can get two more players of a similar ilk, they can break into the Premier League's top positions in the near future.


“So far, I am very pleased with the way Everton has strengthened” he said. “Within our possibilities we have been able to get everything we needed. If we get one or two quality players, we can go for a place in the top six.”

It is expected that at least one of the two aforementioned future purchases will be a striker. The void left by the departure of Romelu Lukaku remains to be filled, and as the Toffees prepare to improve on their somewhat mediocre seventh-placed finish last season, the need for prolific goalscorer remains paramount.


As of yet, it remains to be seen who will be the next arrival at Goodison Park, but there will certainly be no surprises if Koeman does continue to purchase players ahead of the new season.

