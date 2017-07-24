Koeman Reveals Toffees' Transfer Plans Are Far From Over as He Eyes Further Signings
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has let it be known that his busy work in the transfer window is still incomplete.
Speaking to Dutch media outlet Voetball International, the 54-year-old revealed his plans to further strengthen the Everton squad by adding two more singings, despite already completing deals for several quality players.
So far, the Merseysiders have added
“So far, I am very pleased with the way Everton has strengthened” he said. “Within our possibilities we have been able to get everything we needed.