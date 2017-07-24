​Manchester City are considering re-focusing their attention on Monaco's teenage talent Kylian Mbappe, as Paris Saint-Germain's interest in City's other big attacking target Alexis Sanchez intensifies.

Goal report that PSG's surge in interest towards Sanchez could leave Pep Guardiola and his recruitment team focusing on Mbappe if Sanchez swaps the Premier League for Ligue 1, despite Monaco releasing a statement perceived tapping up by 'important European clubs' tapping up last week.

PSG also stole Dani Alves from City's grasp at the 11th hour, despite Alves' past relationship with Guardiola at Barcelona. Reports have claimed that Sanchez has agreed terms with City and met with Guardiola on a number of occasions. Yet Sanchez was allegedly in Paris on Friday to discuss a big-money move to the French giants.

Guardiola has already spent £200m this summer, including £50m and £51m on Kyle Waker and Benjamin Mendy respectively, but wants to sign another forward to support Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus up front.

Monaco's hefty asking price of £110m for the teenager seems even beyond City's capabilities at the moment, though they are monitoring developments as the transfer window progresses.

City's bid would also be determined by how much they can recoup for the sale of players this summer, such as left-back Aleksandar Kolarov's £4.4m move to Roma, and Kelechi Iheanacho's impending move to Leicester City for £20m. Fabian Delph and Fernando are also likely to move, whilst the futures of Samir Nasri, Wilfried Bony and Eliaquim Mangala remain uncertain.

City have also set their sights on a centre-back, and were willing to let Nicholas Otamendi go in order to fund it. But with Kolarov's move to Roma a surprise, and efforts to sign Virgil van Dijk and Leonardo Bonucci failing, Guardiola has made his forward line a bigger priority, with alternatives to Mbappe established such as Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele and Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman on the list to speed up City's attacking threat.