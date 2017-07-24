Middlesbrough Academy Star Anthony Renton Diagnosed With Leukaemia
English Football League Championship side Middlesbrough have on Monday confirmed, via a club statement, that academy player Anthony Renton has been diagnosed with Leukaemia.
The thoughts of all at MFC are with Academy player Anthony Renton, who has been diagnosed with leukemia.— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 24, 2017
➡️ https://t.co/xYRoYKzvg8 pic.twitter.com/LUzk3z4I8Z
The statement on Middlesbrough's club website said:
The 18-year-old defender signed his first professional deal with Boro in April 2017, having been part of the youth setup at the Riverside since 2015.
Last campaign the young defender played a total of 25 games for Middlesbrough's youth setup in the Under 18 Premier League competition, scoring two goals along the way.
In situations such as these Renton will receive no shortage of support as fans and fellow professionals alike will be sending the young defender their best wishes for a full and quick recovery.
Manger Garry Monk said "