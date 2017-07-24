Middlesbrough Academy Star Anthony Renton Diagnosed With Leukaemia

​English Football League Championship side Middlesbrough have on Monday confirmed, via a ​club statement, that academy player Anthony Renton has been diagnosed with Leukaemia.

The thoughts of all at MFC are with Academy player Anthony Renton, who has been diagnosed with leukemia.



​​The statement on Middlesbrough's club website said: "As a club we have been right behind Anthony and the family, offering logistical and moral support and as everyone, Anthony especially, comes to terms with the situation the need for continued support from everyone is obvious."

The 18-year-old defender signed his first professional deal with Boro in April 2017, having been part of the youth setup at the Riverside since 2015.

Last campaign the young defender played a total of 25 games for Middlesbrough's youth setup in the Under 18 Premier League competition, scoring two goals along the way.

In situations such as these Renton will receive no shortage of support as fans and fellow professionals alike will be sending the young defender their best wishes for a full and quick recovery.

Manger Garry Monk said " We were all saddened and shocked to the hear news about Anthony, but he’s got our full support and we’ll be with him every step of the way."





Renton also received words of encouragement from club captain Grant Leadbitter, with the 31-year-old saying "A nthony is facing the biggest challenge of his young life and we’re all urging him to attack it head on and he has the full support of everyone in the dressing room."





Anthony Renton has been admitted to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for treatment.

