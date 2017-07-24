Napoli Confirm Their Interest in Real Sociedad Goalkeeper by Tabling €20m Offer
Napoli have rekindled their interest in Real Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after an attempted deal earlier this summer fell through.
Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that the Serie A club have made an offer of €20m for the Argentinian shot stopper.
Napoli are also reportedly willing to pay the percentage of the transfer owed to Manchester City, who still have a buyback clause for the goalkeeper.
If Rulli completes a move to Napoli, he is expected to deputise for Pepe Reina next season before eventually replacing the Spaniard in the long-term.
“I’m happy Napoli asked after me, as all Argentines know what Napoli and Diego Maradona represent,” Rulli told Marca earlier this month.
“But Real Sociedad is my home and I’m challenging for a place at the World Cup. If Argentina qualify, it’ll be a great opportunity for me. I have Russia 2018 in my mind.
“That means I need to play consistently for the Coach to see me in action. San Sebastian feels like home now and I’ve been living here for three years. I doubled the number of appearances I had with Estudiantes, am happy and hope to remain for a long time.”
The 25-year-old started all 38 of Real Sociedad's La Liga games last season, and made a further four appearances in the Copa del Rey.