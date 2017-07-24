Napoli Confirm Their Interest in Real Sociedad Goalkeeper by Tabling €20m Offer

​Napoli have rekindled their interest in Real Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after an attempted deal earlier this summer fell through.

​Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that the Serie A club have made an offer of €20m for the Argentinian shot stopper.

Napoli are also reportedly willing to pay the percentage of the transfer owed to Manchester City, who still have a buyback clause for the goalkeeper.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

If Rulli completes a move to Napoli, he is expected to deputise for Pepe Reina next season before eventually replacing the Spaniard in the long-term.

“I’m happy Napoli asked after me, as all Argentines know what Napoli and Diego Maradona represent,” Rulli told ​Marca earlier this month.

“But Real Sociedad is my home and I’m challenging for a place at the World Cup. If Argentina qualify, it’ll be a great opportunity for me. I have Russia 2018 in my mind.

Celso Junior/GettyImages

“That means I need to play consistently for the Coach to see me in action. San Sebastian feels like home now and I’ve been living here for three years. I doubled the number of appearances I had with Estudiantes, am happy and hope to remain for a long time.”

The 25-year-old started all 38 of Real Sociedad's La Liga games last season, and made a further four appearances in the Copa del Rey.