Out-of-Favour AC Milan Striker Reportedly on His Way to Ligue 1 Club in £13m Deal

​AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca is set to join Ligue 1 side Marseille in a £13m deal, despite late interest from Lazio.

The Colombian striker is moving away from the San Siro following the arrivals of Portugal striker Andre Silva and Sunderland attacker Fabio Borini.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

He joined the Rossoneri for €30m from La Liga side Sevilla and has hit 34 goals during his two-year stay, but he fell out-of-favour last season.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol claims the 30-year-old is on his way to Marseille now, one year on from almost joining West Ham for £26m.

The Hammers no longer have need for a high quality striker after they agreed a deal to sign Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen - official confirmation of that deal is expected imminently.



They will be making a loss on the player from his sale, but that is unlikely to bother owners Sino-Europe Sports too much - the Chinese investors have not been shy in flashing the cash on new recruits so far this summer.

Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Conti, Lucas Biglia and Antonio Donnarumma are the other names to have put pen to paper at the San Siro for the 2017/18 season.

