Soccer

Report Claims Liverpool Midfielder Has 'Agreed Terms' With Juventus But Clubs Yet to Determine Fee

90Min
an hour ago

​Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has agreed personal terms with Serie A champions Juventus, but the clubs are yet to agree a fee for the player, according to a report in Italian media.

The Germany international has been linked with the Old Lady for a number of months now, and speculation has refused to die down as he stalls over a new deal at Anfield.

Juve have also been credited with interest over Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, but have made better progress with Reds star Can - Italian outlet ​Tuttosport claim the 23-year-old has agreed personal terms.

Competition for places will be strong next season at Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp will not be able to guarantee him regular first team football whilst he has Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho to choose from.

The Reds have also been pursuing RB Leipzig star Naby Keita, and should they be successful in signing him, that would further deplete Can's playing opportunities.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN UTD

Tuttosport say that Juve are preparing to test Liverpool's resolve with an offer between £27m and £31.5m, to be tabled some time next week, and the Reds are expected to stand firm over a player who has vastly improved in 2017.

Can stepped in for the injured Henderson in the second half of the 2016/17 campaign, and Klopp doesn't want to part ways with his compatriot knowing his side return to Champions League action next term - assuming they advance through their qualifier.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters