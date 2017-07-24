Report Claims Liverpool Midfielder Has 'Agreed Terms' With Juventus But Clubs Yet to Determine Fee

​Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has agreed personal terms with Serie A champions Juventus, but the clubs are yet to agree a fee for the player, according to a report in Italian media.

The Germany international has been linked with the Old Lady for a number of months now, and speculation has refused to die down as he stalls over a new deal at Anfield.

Emre Can has agreed terms with Juventus according to Tuttosport 🤨 pic.twitter.com/kuRlUUBadl — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) July 23, 2017

Juve have also been credited with interest over Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, but have made better progress with Reds star Can - Italian outlet ​Tuttosport claim the 23-year-old has agreed personal terms.

Competition for places will be strong next season at Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp will not be able to guarantee him regular first team football whilst he has Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho to choose from.

The Reds have also been pursuing RB Leipzig star Naby Keita, and should they be successful in signing him, that would further deplete Can's playing opportunities.

Tuttosport say that Juve are preparing to test Liverpool's resolve with an offer between £27m and £31.5m, to be tabled some time next week, and the Reds are expected to stand firm over a player who has vastly improved in 2017.

Can stepped in for the injured Henderson in the second half of the 2016/17 campaign, and Klopp doesn't want to part ways with his compatriot knowing his side return to Champions League action next term - assuming they advance through their qualifier.

