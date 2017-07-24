Soccer

Riyad Mahrez Agrees Personal Terms With Roma Despite no Deal Yet Agreed Between the 2 Clubs

90Min
20 minutes ago

Riyad Mahrez's exit from the King Power Stadium could be confirmed this summer as the player has reportedly agreed to proposed wages offered by last season's' runners up in the Serie A, AS Roma. The Giallorossi are still yet to agree on a fee with Leicester City despite the Foxes lowering their £50m asking price, according to ​Gianluca Di Marzio.


Manager Eusebio Di Francesco is desperate to sign Mahrez as a direct replacement for Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian international completed a £34m to Liverpool. In spite of this, Roma are unwilling to pay Leicester more money than they received in the sale of their star winger, with a £30m bid having already been rejected by the East Midlands side.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in the Algerian winger, however, the Gunners pursuit of Mahrez appears to be resting on their hunt for AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar. Arsenal have been told a £55m offer will be enough to sign Lemar, who is being lined up as a replacement for Alexis Sánchez should the Chilean leave the club this summer.


Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side are yet to receive any new faces so far this summer. Adding to the frustration, their pursuit of Mahrez doesn't appear to be concrete at this stage, with the club only asking to be kept informed over the player's future.

