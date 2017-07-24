Swansea Join Crystal Palace in Race to Sign Fenerbahce Defender Gregory van der Wiel

​Swansea have joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign Fenerbahce full-back Gregory van Der Wiel.

The Dutch international looks set for an exit from the Turkish club this summer having fallen out of favour with previous manager Dick Advocaat.

The 29-year-old was also embroiled in a court case having accused an events manager of denying him $4.5m.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Van Der Wiel, with new boss and fellow Dutchman Frank De Boer reportedly looking to add a right-back to his squad.

But Fotomac have reported that Swansea have now expressed an interest in the defender, and have made Fenerbahce an offer.

Fenerbahce are also believed to have received offers from elsewhere, and will now consider the most attractive bids before making a decision.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Van Der Wiel has three-years remaining on his contract with the club having joined from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The Yellow Canaries are keen to facilitate his exit in order to free up their wage bill. Van Der Wiel reportedly earns €2.2m a season.

Van der Wiel came through the Ajax academy and played under De Boer for two years, before moving on to PSG in a deal worth €6m. He won twelve trophies during his five years in France, and also featured in the 2010 World Cup final for the Netherlands.

