​Turkish Giants Set to Offer Summer Escape for £30m Tottenham Flop Moussa Sissoko

Süper Lig club Trabzonspor are in talks with Spurs over a loan deal for France international Moussa Sissoko, after a disappointing first season at the north London club.

The former Newcastle midfielder joined Spurs last summer for £30m but has struggled to establish himself in the side with Moussa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier preferred in the central midfield berth.

Turkish publication Gunebakis claim Trabzonspor are negotiating a loan move for Moussa Sissoko and could be complete by next week. #THFC pic.twitter.com/73mNgBfDz8 — Spurs News Today (@TodaySpurs) July 24, 2017

But with Spurs looking to recoup a large part of the £30m they paid for 27-year old should he leave on a permanent deal, reports in Turkey suggest the north London club have given the go-ahead for Trabzonspor to secure the former Toulouse star on a season-long loan, according to ​BeIN Sports Turkey.

Everton are also reportedly keen on a move for the midfielder as their summer spending spree continues, after missing out on him last summer.

Trabzonspor see a deal for Sissoko as the perfect way to celebrate the golden anniversary of the club’s founding this year and talks between the two clubs are thought to be progressing steadily.

Sissoko made just 25 appearances for Spurs in the league last season, providing two assists.

But with Tottenham yet to secure any major signings this summer and with Champions League football to contend with this season, Sissoko may yet be an important option for Mauricio Pochettino’s precocious young side.

Sissoko’s current deal with Tottenham Hotspur runs until June 2021.

