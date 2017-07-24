​Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is now set to miss the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid, as well as his team's first Champions League group stage match next season, having been issued a red card that kept him out of the Europa League final at the end of last term.

The Ivorian was given his marching orders in the dying minutes of the semi-final second leg fixture against Celta Vigo after losing his head and grabbing John Guidetti by the throat, leading to a melee between the two clubs.

Bailly would also lash out at Facundo Roncaglia, who was seen landing a punch on the United man before the pair were pulled apart.

Despite the loss, the Red Devils were able to qualify for Champions League football by beating Dutch side Ajax 2-0 in the Stockholm final, with Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan getting on the scoresheet.

​UEFA have confirmed that Bailly will sit out the first two European matches of next season following his absence in the final.

United boss Jose Mourinho insisted that his player had received the 'wrong card' during what was an emotional end to the match.

“I didn’t see the incident but he [Bailly] was phenomenal," the manager said after the smoke cleared. "The game was emotional until the end for everyone.

“Some kept their control in a better way than others. And I think it was the wrong card. The wrong card is not new in this kind of situation and probably Eric was a bit naive. I don’t know [the details of] the incident but we have lost a very important player for the final and we don’t have many.”

Mourinho will be quite disappointed to begin his campaign in Europe bereft of one of his best players. But given the signings he's made thus far, United should be all right.