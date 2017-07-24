VIDEO: Frustrated Liverpool Target Naby Keita Injures Leipzig Teammate in Training Horror Challenge
Liverpool target Naby Keita has reportedly injured his RB Leipzig teammate Diego Demme after the two came to blows at the end of training on Monday morning.
With Keita being fiercely tracked by Liverpool, the midfielder is said to be keen to link up with Jurgen Klopp in Merseyside, but won't hand in a transfer request at Leipzig, let alone force through a move - out of respect for the club.
But now, whilst the team have been preparing to fight on three fronts this season - the Bundesliga, the DFB Pokal and the Champions League - Kicker report that
Naby Keita wasn't the most popular man in Leipzig training today!— Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) July 24, 2017
(Via @SPORT1)pic.twitter.com/HCGCawOnM2