VIDEO: Frustrated Liverpool Target Naby Keita Injures Leipzig Teammate in Training Horror Challenge

​Liverpool target Naby Keita has reportedly injured his RB Leipzig teammate Diego Demme after the two came to blows at the end of training on Monday morning.

With Keita being fiercely tracked by Liverpool, the midfielder is said to be keen to link up with Jurgen Klopp in Merseyside, but won't hand in a transfer request at Leipzig, let alone force through a move - out of respect for the club.

But now, whilst the team have been preparing to fight on three fronts this season - the Bundesliga, the DFB Pokal and the Champions League - Kicker report that Keita has done some serious damage to his teammate Demme.





It occurred towards the end of Monday morning's training session at their training camp in Seefeld, Austria.





As things apparently became heated between the two players after some tough tackles, Keita took the chance to exact his revenge on Demme with a strong challenge, walking away as his teammate laid in pain on the ground.





The 25-year-old was treated on the spot before being helped away with a bandage on his knee, supported by the coach. Demme has now made his way to a hospital in Innsbruck, and an exact diagnosis is pending.

To be fair to Keita, it was six of one and half a dozen of the other, the lack of remorse after seeing Demme in a heap on the ground is a bit questionable though.





The training session was promptly ended by coach Ralph Hasenhüttl as a result of the challenge, and according to the Independant, he forced Keita to apologise to his teammate - which he did.





Perhaps Keita is showing a little frustration at not being able to join Liverpool - maybe his teammates ought to stay clear of him until this transfer saga has ended.

