Soccer

VIDEO: Giorgio Chiellini Gets His Revenge on Luis Suarez for Infamous World Cup Bite

90Min
an hour ago

​It has been three years now since Luis Suarez' infamous bite to the shoulder of Giorgio Chiellini in a World Cup match between Italy and Uruguay, an incident which resulted in the Barcelona striker being banned from all football related activity for four months as well as nine international fixtures. Did you forget? Chiellini certainly hasn't...

During a friendly fixture between Barcelona and Juventus at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday night, in which Chiellini found himself on the scoresheet, the pair reignited the feud as the Italian defender appeared to viciously swing a knee towards the thigh of the Uruguayan. 

The friction between the pair seemed to have been diffused in recent years, with the two even swapping shirts after last season's Champions League quarter-final, which Juventus won 3-0 on aggregate. 

To many football fans, the hatchet seemed to have been buried, even after Suarez' ridiculous claims that the original incident in Brazil was simply down to 'things that happen out on the pitch.'

He added: "It was just the two of us inside the area and he bumped into me with his shoulder."

Image by Billy Meyers

In short, however, Chiellini looked to have achieved his revenge as Suarez reportedly came out of the 'friendly' fixture - in which Neymar's brace secured a 2-1 victory - with a 'severe contusion to the thigh'. 

The Juventus defender will most likely feel no remorse for his actions given the incident back in 2013. Besides, these things just happen out on the pitch, don't they Luis...

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters