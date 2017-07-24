VIDEO: Juventus Star Paulo Dybala Humiliates Sergio Busquets With Filthy Nutmeg

​Paulo Dybala is known for his fantastic dribbling, flair and ball control, and that was very evident in Juventus' pre-season encounter with Barcelona.

The sides were meeting in New York to face off in front of a crowd of more than 80,000, and it was Barcelona who came out victorious 2-1.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

Obviously the result doesn't mean too much as both sides are getting back to full speed following the off-season, but it would have been a good feeling for Barca to have toppled last season's Champions League finalists.

Argentina international Dybala definitely wowed the spectators when he seemingly ran into trouble after cutting inside, but scampered away from danger after putting the ball seamlessly through Sergio Busquets' legs to break away.

Dybala doing it dirty on Busquets 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/PinR4xHrbY — WorldGoalz (@WorldGoalz_) July 22, 2017

Barca may think back to that moment should they lose Neymar this summer; the Brazilian, who scored both of the Blaugrana's goals, is believed to be 90% likely to leave the Nou Camp as reported by ​Sky Sports, with Paris Saint-Germain poised trigger his release clause.

Barca have been linked with a move from Dybala as a potential replacement for the former Santos star, and judging by this clip, he certainly has similar skill attributes to that of the 25-year-old.

