​Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen took the spotlight during Saturday's 4-2 pre-season win against PSG in International Champions Cup.





The Danish playmaker was on hand to level the scores at 1-1 in the first half, finding the top corner with an explosive strike from distance.





Eriksen cut inside, finding space in a central position, before unleashing a ferociously driven shot that swerved away from the helpless Kevin Trapp.

What an absolutely beautiful strike from Christian Eriksen pic.twitter.com/ebNIsSiBP7 — Jake. (@YedIin) July 23, 2017

It was an impressive goal, in an impressive Spurs performance. The Premier League side saw off the affluent Parisians in style, although went behind early on to a sloppily gifted Edinson Cavani goal.





After Eriksen's emphatic equaliser, Eric Dier put Tottenham in front before PSG's Javier Pastore again levelled the scores just before half-time.

A disappointing second half appeared to be heading for stalemate and a penalty shootout, but late goals from Toby Alderweireld and Harry Kane gave Spurs the win after goalkeeper Trapp had seen red.





Tottenham have been criticised by some for their lack of activity in the transfer window so far, although this victory will have reassured supporters that there are not too many areas of the squad that need drastic improvement.

