Soccer

Wantaway Southampton Star Left Out of Saints' Pre-Season Training Camp in France

90Min
2 hours ago

​Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been left out of his side's pre-season training camp in France due to question marks over his future with the Saints.

The Dutch defender has spent much of the summer widely expected to leave St Mary's, with Liverpool and Manchester City being the two clubs linked most seriously with a move for the 25-year-old.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

After a £60m deal with Liverpool fell through due to the Reds allegedly contacting Van Dijk illegally about the move, the centre-half seemed to reluctantly give up his pursuit of a departure from the club.

But now, according to Sky Sports, Van Dijk has been left out of Southampton's pre-season training camp in France, raising further questions over where he will be plying his trade next season.

Many reports are claiming that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still interested in the defender, and van Dijk has his heart set on a move to Anfield. However, the Merseyside hierarchy are believed to be worried about further damaging their relationship with Southampton if they were to make another move for their target.

The notion of a £70m bid has also been floated around the British press. If Liverpool were to offer an extra £10m, given Van Dijk's stance, the Saints would be more likely to sell.

Liverpool's summer has been a rather frustrating one. Despite capturing the signatures of Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson, the club's two biggest targets in Naby Keita and Van Dijk are still yet to undergo any serious advancements.

​​

