Worst Fears Confirmed: Chelsea Announce New Boy Alvaro Morata Will Pick Up the Dreaded No.9 Jersey
Chelsea must be feeling pretty brave following their second Premier League title triumph in the space of three years.
The club has witnessed more than a handful of players suffer after wearing the No.9 jersey after joining, yet that hasn't stopped them from handing it to their latest signing Alvaro Morata, much to the disappointment of their fans.
Morata joined the London side from Real Madrid last week, having scored 20 goals for the Spanish side last season. And he will be expected to fill the Diego Costa-sized hole in the squad next term, with the fiery forward set for an exit.
A statement on the Blues official website reads: "
See Alvaro Morata's first Chelsea TV interview in full online and on TV from 5pm (UK time)... #WelcomeMorata pic.twitter.com/8E9Etnyij6— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 24, 2017