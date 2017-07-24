Worst Fears Confirmed: Chelsea Announce New Boy Alvaro Morata Will Pick Up the Dreaded No.9 Jersey

​Chelsea must be feeling pretty brave following their second Premier League title triumph in the space of three years.

The club has witnessed more than a handful of players suffer after wearing the No.9 jersey after joining, yet that hasn't stopped them from handing it to their latest signing Alvaro Morata, much to the disappointment of their fans.

Morata joined the London side from Real Madrid last week, having scored 20 goals for the Spanish side last season. And he will be expected to fill the Diego Costa-sized hole in the squad next term, with the fiery forward set for an exit.

A statement on the Blues ​official website reads: " Alvaro Morata will wear the Chelsea no.9 shirt.





"The first chance for our new striker, who signed at the end of last week, to have the number on his back in a match will be tomorrow (Tuesday) in Singapore where Antonio Conte has said he expects the player to feature against Bayern Munich."

The 24-year-old striker also gave his first television interview, which can be seen in full on Chelsea TV later on.





"I feel good," he said, showing off his stellar command of the English language. "I signed with the best club in England, and I'm so happy and proud.

"I can't wait to play at Stamford Bridge to see all the supporters and to play with the Chelsea shirt."





Chelsea fans can be forgiven for being worried with the club's decision to hand Morata the No.9, as it is viewed as a cursed jersey at the club. The failings of Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao, Steve Sidwell, Chris Sutton and Franco di Santo - among others - give quite a bit of credence to the notion.



