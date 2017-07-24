Zinedine Zidane Denies Asking for Big-Name Signings at Real Madrid to Replace Departing Stars

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has dismissed claims that he has asked for a big summer signing, insisting that he is happy with his current group of players.

Zidane’s star-studded side continued their relentless dominance in Europe with a third Champions League title in four years last season, as well as an elusive Spanish title last season.

Real Madrid turning down the chance to sign David De Gea only goes to show the power Zidane has right now. He backed Keylor. He won. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) July 23, 2017

But with the departures of Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and Danilo and speculation persisting about potential moves for Kylian Mbappe and Paulo Dybala, Zidane played down suggestions that Real will necessarily make bring in big money summer replacements when ​speaking after Sunday night's friendly against Manchester United.

Real Madrid had their ban on signing players halved following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport last year and unlike their cross-city rivals Atletico, for whom the ruling stood, Los Blancos are now able to buy players.

However, asked if the Spanish giants were pursuing any targets following his side’s penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United, the former France captain seemed relaxed about the prospect of Real sticking with their current squad.

Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

“No - and I'm sure you already know that," he said. "I'm not going to ask for anything. I will continue chatting to the president.

“We have 28 players in the squad, and I'm happy with how all of the players are working. But after that we'll see what happens, up until 31 August anything can happen. But I haven't asked for anything.

“We have a complete squad and for the time being that's how it will continue. It's possible that a player could arrive or one could leave but right now I am very happy with the squad I've got.”

