Soccer

Zinedine Zidane Denies Asking for Big-Name Signings at Real Madrid to Replace Departing Stars

90Min
40 minutes ago

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has dismissed claims that he has asked for a big summer signing, insisting that he is happy with his current group of players. 

Zidane’s star-studded side continued their relentless dominance in Europe with a third Champions League title in four years last season, as well as an elusive Spanish title last season.

But with the departures of Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and Danilo and speculation persisting about potential moves for Kylian Mbappe and Paulo Dybala, Zidane played down suggestions that Real will necessarily make bring in big money summer replacements when ​speaking after Sunday night's friendly against Manchester United. 

Real Madrid had their ban on signing players halved following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport last year and unlike their cross-city rivals Atletico, for whom the ruling stood, Los Blancos are now able to buy players.

However, asked if the Spanish giants were pursuing any targets following his side’s penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United, the former France captain seemed relaxed about the prospect of Real sticking with their current squad. 

Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

“No - and I'm sure you already know that," he said. "I'm not going to ask for anything. I will continue chatting to the president.

“We have 28 players in the squad, and I'm happy with how all of the players are working. But after that we'll see what happens, up until 31 August anything can happen. But I haven't asked for anything.

“We have a complete squad and for the time being that's how it will continue. It's possible that a player could arrive or one could leave but right now I am very happy with the squad I've got.”

​​

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters