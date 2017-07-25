Bayern Munich Chief Labels PSG's Big Money Move for Barcelona Forward Neymar 'a Sign of Weakness'

​Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has declared Paris-Saint Germain's pursuit of Barcelona forward Neymar in recent days "a sign of weakness" rather than strength.

Recent reports claim France's perennial big spenders are willing to part with €222m in order to sign the Brazil international, who has scored 105 goals in 186 appearances for Barcelona since joining in 2013.

Bayern have been active in the market this summer, signing Lyon's Corentin Tolisso for €41.5m and Real Madrid's James Rodriguez on a two-year loan deal, but Hoeness believes PSG's reported interest in Neymar shows they are struggling.

5 Reasons Why Moving to Paris Saint-Germain Would Be a Good Move for Neymar https://t.co/Mzh8W5yLKs — 90min (@90min_Football) July 25, 2017

He told ​Bild: "This is rather a sign of weakness. If I have to spend a lot of money to reach nothing, it is rather a sign that I have not worked so well before. And that’s why I can not be so interested.





“The most expensive transfer is not necessarily the best, [but] rather the one that does the most. I think that is why we have to find our own way in the shark pool.”

Reports have claimed Neymar has agreed to stay at Barcelona after talks with his club teammates as they look to reclaim La Liga title after they lost out to bitter rivals Real Madrid last season.

The moment Neymar decided he would go to @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/UMiiGuGJjB — 90min (@90min_Football) July 25, 2017

Bayern were relatively unchallenged last season as they strolled to the Bundesliga trophy, but Hoeness believes both RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will have strong campaigns next term.