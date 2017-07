Chelsea will step up their interest in Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this week, despite Arsene Wenger's insistence that the midfielder is not for sale, according to reports.

​Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol claimed that the reigning Premier League champions will make their move this week, while competition remains in the form of Liverpool for Oxlade-Chamberlain





" Arsene Wenger says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not going anywhere. He’s got 12 months left on his contract. We are told Chelsea will make their move for him this week and that Liverpool are also interested. Oxlade-Chamberlain says if he leaves Arsenal, it would not be because of money."

Chelsea to make move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain next week https://t.co/PastorNLRw via @SkySports — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 21, 2017

The 23-year old joined Arsenal in 2011 having helped Southampton win promotion from League One to the Championship the previous season, but now has only a year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.





Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 194 appearances for the Gunners scoring 20 goals, helping the club to win three FA Cups in four years in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The midfielder also has won 27 caps for England scoring 6 goals, including in last month's World Cup qualification against Scotland at Hampden Park.





The future of Oxlade-Chamberlain seems to be unclear as it has been reported that he has not been happy with his first-team opportunities last season at the Emirates.





He scored two goals in 16 starts last year while making a further 13 appearances off the bench. Liverpool have also joined the race to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain but it has been reported that he does not want to leave London.