Chinese Super League in Crisis With 13 Teams Set to Be Excluded Next Season Due to Unpaid Wages

The wealthy Chinese Super League could be on the verge of descending into chaos after it was revealed that 13 teams may not be involved next season due to unpaid wages.

The clubs in question have reportedly failed to pay their players properly and now, they have until August 15 to submit proof to the Chinese Football Association (CFA) or they will face expulsion from the division.

According to the Mirror, the CFA worked in correspondence with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to name the teams which include a number of high-profile sides from the Far East.

Shanghai Shenhua, Tianjin Quanjin, Jiangsu Fighting and Guangzhou Evergrande are four of the 13 mentioned, with the likes of Oscar, Ramires, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Carlos Tevez commanding huge salaries in those sides

Tevez commands a ridiculous wage of around £615,000-a-week and it seems that Chinese clubs have burned money on foreign players instead of investing in youth, an accusation which was actually made by the country's top sports governing body.

A spokesman for China’s General Administration of Sport set out plans to “set a cap for clubs’ expenditures for buying players, and inhibit unreasonable investment”.

The crackdown is designed to “combat signing bonuses, shadow contracts, and other violations, and sternly handle clubs, players or brokers that demand or seek signing bonuses”.

So, the end could be nigh for Chinese clubs making big money transfers with Anthony Modeste the only real high-profile player to make the move to the Far East this summer.