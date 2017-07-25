Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Confirms Real Madrid Stay After Summer of Shock Exit Speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo has finally given a definitive answer on his Real Madrid future, insisting that he intends to continue winning trophies with Los Blancos.
Reports stemming from Portuguese newspaper A Bola last month had claimed that the Portugal captain was on the brink of storming out on the Spanish and European champions after he felt that they weren't doing enough to protect him from Spanish tax charges.
First stop. Seems a few people got here before me. 😜#CR7LIVE pic.twitter.com/HJuq3wPckO— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 22, 2017
But speaking to Marca this week, the Champions League's all-time leading goalscorer confirmed that he plans to stay at the Bernabeu for the foreseeable future, saying:
Bonucci: "Cristiano Ronaldo. He's the best player I've ever faced. He has all the characteristics of a champion."#UCL pic.twitter.com/WfvDw6PTa3— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 24, 2017