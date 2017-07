Crystal Palace's new signing Jairo Riedewald has revealed he knew next to nothing about the club prior to signing for them.





However, as reported by the ​Evening Standard , one aspect he was already well aware of is the famed atmosphere generated at Selhurst Park.

​ Riedewald, who completed an £8m move from Ajax on Monday evening, said: “I’m very pleased to be here. It’s a nice club, nice accommodation. I’ve been in London for a week now, it feels good.





“As a football team [I don’t know] that much so I hope when I’m here I can learn more about the club, the history and the players. If I meet my new team-mates I can talk to them and find out more about the football club.

“I heard the fans are good and the atmosphere in the stadium is great.”

And the Dutch international, who is still only 20-years-old, expressed further delight at a deal that will reunite him with Eagles boss Frank de Boer, the manager who first gave him his debut at the age of 17.





Riedewald explained: “He called me a couple of weeks ago and convinced me to come to this club,” Riedewald told the club website. “I’m very happy with my choice and happy to be here with my trainer.

A product of the famed Ajax youth academy, Riedewald will be tasked with adding solidity to a defence that struggled before the mid-season loan arrival of Mamadou Sakho, who has returned to Liverpool following a bad knee injury.





Known for his composed style of play, the centre back should make for an easy transition into De Boer's favoured 3-4-3 formation.