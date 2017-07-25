Fiorentina Announce Signing of Jordan Veretout From Aston Villa on 4-Year Deal

Fiorentina have announced the signing of Jordan Veretout from Aston Villa on a four-year deal with an option to keep the midfielder for another year.

The Frenchman arrived on English shores in 2015 from Nantes for a fee of around £7m, but endured a torrid debut season in the Premier League with Villa going on to be relegated.

Veretout spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Saint Etienne and has now opted to make the move to Italy, as reported by Fiorentina's official website.

The French side were very keen on bringing him back to his homeland on a permanent basis, but their £5m offer fell way short of Villa's valuation, opening the door to La Viola.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a promising spell back in France last season, scoring four goals in 30 appearances.

Veretout should be an adequate replacement for Borja Valero, with the Spaniard departing Florence for Inter Milan this summer.