Forgotten Arsenal Forward Wellington Silva Fails Bordeaux Medical

an hour ago

​French side Bordeaux have decided to pull out of a deal for Arsenal forward Wellington Silva following the player's failed medical.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal from Fluminense in 2010, only to return last year after various loan spells in Spain and England. The Gunners triggered his £1.5m buy-back clause this summer with plans to sell him to Bordeaux, but the move has backfired due to the player being unable to satisfy the club following the completion of routine checks.

"Following a medical, Bordeaux have decided not to complete Wellington Silva’s €5m move to the club," a statement on ​Get French Football News read. 

"It is believed that Silva’s medical examinations did not satisfy the club, hence the final decision not to go through with the transfer.

"Les Girondins had scheduled a press conference at 3pm today to unveil the Brazilian playmaker, which has subsequently been cancelled."

The 24-year-old has had great difficulty completing moves in the past, so he must be understandably frustrated. His transfer to the Emirates in 2010 was hampered by work permit issues that took him four years to sort out.

He was issued a Spanish passport in 2014, making him eligible to play for the Gunners. But to date, he hasn't recorded a single appearance for the London side.

Wellington made 20 league appearances for Fluminense last season, scoring two goals and assisting three more. He was hoping to settle long term at one club after six loan spells during his first stint at Arsenal, but this latest setback could possibly leave him in the wilderness.

