​Reports in Spain are claiming that Inter Milan are ready to make an offer of €15m for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela.





Lamela was sidelined with a hip injury for the better part of last season, and it is quite likely that Spurs would be willing to cut their losses and move him on for a fraction of their initial outlay.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Having spent €30m to bring him in from Roma back in 2013, they cannot expect to command a similar fee, but are said to be holding out for something in the region of €18m.





The €3m difference between the valuations could be worked out, though, especially if bonuses and add-ons come into play. However, there are concerns over the Argentinian's fitness, and Inter could be trying to avoid risking to much on a player who may not be able to give them their money's worth.

Erik Lamela: Statistically calculated WhoScored strengths, weaknesses and style of play pic.twitter.com/4g6Iv106KT — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 25, 2017

Marca (H/T ​Football Italia ) are reporting that the Italian side have readied the aforementioned bid, having failed to land Javier Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain.





With neighbouring rivals AC Milan recruiting a wealth of talent this summer, and Juventus continuing to improve on their squad, the figures at Inter are well aware of the fact that they cannot afford to fall behind.





Signing new players has become paramount. The side have been languishing in an unfamiliar place on the Serie A table for the last few years and are desperate to compete with the top teams again.