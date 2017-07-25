Jens Lehmann Backed to Be a Success at Arsenal by Former Teammates Robert Pires & Gilberto Silva
Recently installed Arsenal coach Jens Lehmann has been backed to be a success by former teammates Robert Pires and Gilberto Silva.
In interviews with Sky Sports, both former invincibles endorsed the move by manager Arsene Wenger to install goalkeeping great Lehmann as a member of his coaching staff, while Wenger himself also suggested that the German could help foster a winning mentality throughout the current team.
And Gunners legend Pires held a similar view, saying:
"You need to have a competitive side and Jens has always had that. He's a great professional. He's a German too, so he has his own rules. Sometimes he is very strict, but you need to have discipline in the dressing room and Jens is the man to bring that."
"Maybe sometimes people saw him do things in the past and had a different interpretation of things but the way he was with us, sometimes we laughed. But in the end, we knew he was doing it for the benefit of the team. Sometimes you must have someone like this."