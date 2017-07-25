Juventus Teammate Believes Paulo Dybala Should Stay in Turin But Accepts He May Yet Leave

​Paulo Dybala's Juventus and Argentina compatriot Gonzalo Higuain has urged the young forward to remain in Turin, but accepts that he "can't point a gun at his head and tell him to stay".

With a huge amount of speculation surrounding the future of Neymar at the Nou Camp, many in the press believe that Dybala would be the man to be brought in to replace the Brazilian, should the former accept the riches of PSG.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Higuain has some experience of signing for a big club at a young age, having signed for Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid aged just 19, and speaking to ​Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker used his experience in advising his teammate on his future.

"Dybala is at a delicate age," he explained. "I went to Real Madrid at 19 and I was there until I was 25, but I was at an important club for a long time.

"Everyone wants to play with great players and I can't point a gun at his head and tell him to stay. Everyone should do what makes them happy, just like he is here. We all want him to stay.

Paulo Dybala: Only M. Hamsik & M. Pjanic (both 31) have registered more assists than Dybala (26) in Serie A since August 2014 pic.twitter.com/uA5ZWBm1rL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 21, 2017

"Last year we were convinced we could win [the Champions League] and we got to the final; this year will be tougher because other teams have strengthened.

"He shouldn't just stay to win the Champions League, but for the seventh Scudetto and a fourth Coppa Italia in a row. If we then get that particular trophy, so much the better.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

"He's been at Juve for two years, he has consistency here. He's young, he's very happy here, the club and the fans all love him, as do we, and Juve helped him grow.

"Paulo will know what's best for him to do."

The Bianconeri have already suffered several high profile losses this summer, with both Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci departing the Old Lady in headline-grabbing transfer sagas.

However, Higuain remains confident that Juve's solid back line can cope without Bonucci, and even sent a warning that the new Milan player will not be able to keep the prolific Argentine from scoring next season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"Bonucci helped Juve to win for many years," Higuain explained. "Now he's gone to a direct rival but we are still very strong. We have the players to make sure we won't feel his absence.

"Bonucci will be hungry but we will have the same determination to try to win a seventh title in a row. When he plays against me, I'll score."