Leeds Duo Set to Return to Full Training After Picking Up Pre-Season Injuries

​Leeds United duo Gaetano Berardi and Mateusz Klich are due to return to full training after both picked up minor pre-season injuries, according to the ​Yorkshire Evening Post.





New manager Thomas Christiansen should have both players ready and at his disposal again in the next week as Leeds' pre-season preparation continues ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Both players had missed the final games of Leeds' tour of Austria against Spanish side Eibar on Saturday.





Berardi had picked up a knock in training, but had featured in other games in Austria, while Klich had been suffering from a muscle complaint just before the start of the tour and didn't make any appearances.





Klich joined the club from FC Twente for a fee believed to be around £1.5m in June and the Polish midfielder netted six league goals for the Dutch side last season.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Leeds' new Danish boss has made nine signings in total so far this summer, and is reportedly looking to make further additions before the close of the transfer window.





Christiansen will be hoping that he will have as many players back to full fitness and training with the squad as soon as possible - as well as any further signings - ideally in time for their final pre-season friendly against Oxford United at Elland Road this Saturday.



