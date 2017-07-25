Leicester Captain Wes Morgan Defends Riyad Mahrez Amid Ongoing Transfer Saga

​Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has insisted that the club's wantaway winger Riyad Mahrez is "not slacking", as transfer speculation regarding the winger grows.





Morgan's comments come off the back of two impressive performances during the Premier League Asia Trophy, in which Mahrez displayed his greatly admired creative ability .





As quoted by the ​Leicester Mercury, Wes Morgan said: "Everyone knows about Riyad Mahrez. We've seen what difference he can make. He's got the key to unlock defences.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I think you can see on the pitch that he’s not slacking. He’s putting in a shift for the boys. He’s a Leicester player and that’s all I can say."

However, it is thought that Mahrez's quality performances in Leicester's pre-season may well be a strategy in which to get closer to the exit door, as rumours indicating the Algerian's probable exit intensify.

Reports from France that Mahrez is now a 'serious option' for Wenger as Lemar move stalls. https://t.co/jhUb6E55uJ — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 21, 2017

Mahrez has been embroiled in an ongoing transfer saga between Roma and Arsenal for the last few weeks, with a deal with either club far from being finalised.





Arsenal are keeping tabs on Leicester's skillful winger, targeting him as a possible alternative to Monaco's highly coveted attacker Thomas Lemar. Recent reports have indicated that talks with Lemar have stalled, and Arsene Wenger has subsequently turned his attention to the Leicester winger.

It is also widely believed that Roma see Mahrez as a direct replacement for the departed Mohamed Salah, who signed for Liverpool earlier this summer. The Foxes value Mahrez at £50m, however Roma's last bid fell well short of that valuation at a mere £20m.