Leicester Captain Wes Morgan Defends Riyad Mahrez Amid Ongoing Transfer Saga
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has insisted that the club's wantaway winger Riyad Mahrez is "not slacking", as transfer speculation regarding the winger grows.
As quoted by the Leicester Mercury, Wes Morgan said: "Everyone knows about Riyad Mahrez. We've seen what difference he can make. He's got the key to unlock defences.
"I think you can see on the pitch that he’s not slacking. He’s putting in a shift for the boys. He’s a Leicester player and that’s all I can say."
However, it is thought that Mahrez's quality performances in Leicester's pre-season may well be a strategy in which to get closer to the exit door, as rumours indicating the Algerian's probable exit intensify.
Reports from France that Mahrez is now a 'serious option' for Wenger as Lemar move stalls. https://t.co/jhUb6E55uJ— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 21, 2017
It is also widely believed that Roma see Mahrez as a direct replacement for the departed Mohamed Salah, who signed for Liverpool earlier this summer. The Foxes value Mahrez at £50m, however Roma's last bid fell well short of that valuation at a mere £20m.