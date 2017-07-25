Soccer

Liverpool Midfielder to Be Monitored By Club After Picking Up Thigh Injury in Pre-Season Friendly

23 minutes ago

​Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on midfielder James Milner, after he picked up a thigh injury in a 2-1 win over Leicester in Hong Kong on Saturday, according to ​Sky Sports.

The versatile England international was withdrawn during the first half of the Asia Trophy game and now looks to be a doubt for Liverpool's next pre-season friendlies in Germany as the club step up their preparation for the coming season.

DALE DE LA REY/GettyImages

A club statement said: "James Milner will be monitored by Liverpool's medical team over the coming days after feeling discomfort in his quad during the Premier League Asia Trophy final against Leicester City.

"The vice-captain, who was substituted late in the first half of Saturday's friendly victory in Hong Kong, reported to Melwood on Monday for tests."

The 31-year-old will be hoping to get back into action sooner rather than later in order to regain full match fitness before the start of the new season.

After Liverpool's participation in next week's Audi Cup, they will face one last warm-up game against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on August 5th.

Luckily for Milner, the early indications suggest that the injury is nothing too serious and he can expect to be ready to go for the Premier League's curtain-raiser against Watford at Vicarage Road on August 12th.

