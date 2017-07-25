Soccer

Liverpool Midfielder to Be Offered Bumper New Deal But Club Are Braced for Potential Refusal

90Min
41 minutes ago

​Liverpool are poised to offer Germany international Emre Can a new bumper contract to keep him at the club, according to Italian publication Calciomercato.

The Anfield side are keen on tying the player down until 2022 and will table a five-year deal worth €6m per year, with various bonuses added. They are also hoping to have things wrapped up quickly, given that Can's current deal only has 12 months left to run.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The club are understood to be bracing themselves for a refusal, though, and are also prepared to sell him during this transfer window if it does come to that. If they fail to either tie him up on a new deal or sell him this summer, they will lose him for absolutely nothing next year.

The 23-year-old recorded five goals and three assists in 32 Premier League outings for the Reds last season, and is rated quite highly by manager Jurgen Klopp due to his propensity to win tackles; although it does get him into trouble on occasion.

Serie A champions Juventus have strong links to the German, per the Italian media, who claim that he has more interest in winning titles than money and huge contract.

However, Klopp believes that the player will sign a new deal to remain with the club.

"Emre is a very important player for us. We don't want to sell or lose players who are in our first lineup or close to it," he told reporters this week. "Emre is certainly one of them. We want to keep him and we're having good talks."

