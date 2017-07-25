Lucas Perez Feels 'Cheated' by 'Ugly Gesture' After Arsenal Hand Shirt Number to Lacazette
Arsenal striker Lucas Perez is eager to leave north London and has hit out at the club after his shirt number was handed to new signing Alexandre Lacazette.
Perez wants to rejoin Deportivo after a lack of playing opportunities last season, making just 11 appearances in the Premier League and scoring once.
Lucas Perez wants to leave Arsenal after feeling "cheated".Giving his number 9 shirt to new signing Alexandre Lacazette was "ugly gesture"— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 24, 2017
The 28-year-old reportedly held a meeting with Dick Law, Arsenal's manager of football operations, and cited Arsenal's decision to strip him of his shirt number as one of his primary complaints.
He said, as reported by La Voz de Galicia
“Taking away my squad number without telling me in order to give it to another team-mate, that was the last straw. Regrettable. I can’t carry on like this. I have given everything, but it hasn’t been returned."
Arsenal reportedly blocked a loan move from a Chinese side for Perez back in February, a time when the Spaniard was low on playing opportunities as the Gunners favoured Alexis Sanchez up front.
Perez spent two seasons at Deportivo, scoring 24 goals in 58 La Liga appearances before his £17.1m move to Arsenal.