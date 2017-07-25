Soccer

Lucas Perez Feels 'Cheated' by 'Ugly Gesture' After Arsenal Hand Shirt Number to Lacazette

90Min
23 minutes ago

​Arsenal striker Lucas Perez is eager to leave north London and has hit out at the club after his shirt number was handed to new signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Perez wants to rejoin Deportivo after a lack of playing opportunities last season, making just 11 appearances in the Premier League and scoring once.

The 28-year-old reportedly held a meeting with Dick Law, Arsenal's manager of football operations, and cited Arsenal's decision to strip him of his shirt number as one of his primary complaints.

He said, as reported by ​La Voz de Galicia“I want to leave so I can play and be happy. Last year I barely had any opportunities, and when I did have them, I took advantage. 


"It is clear that it will be more of the same this season. I want to fight to be part of the national team. I want to play football. But for that, I need to leave, and I think the best place for me is at home, with Depor.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“Taking away my squad number without telling me in order to give it to another team-mate, that was the last straw. Regrettable. I can’t carry on like this. I have given everything, but it hasn’t been returned."

Arsenal reportedly blocked a loan move from a Chinese side for Perez back in February, a time when the Spaniard was low on playing opportunities as the Gunners favoured Alexis Sanchez up front.

Perez spent two seasons at Deportivo, scoring 24 goals in 58 La Liga appearances before his £17.1m move to Arsenal.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters