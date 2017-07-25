Lucas Perez Feels 'Cheated' by 'Ugly Gesture' After Arsenal Hand Shirt Number to Lacazette

​Arsenal striker Lucas Perez is eager to leave north London and has hit out at the club after his shirt number was handed to new signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Perez wants to rejoin Deportivo after a lack of playing opportunities last season, making just 11 appearances in the Premier League and scoring once.

Lucas Perez wants to leave Arsenal after feeling "cheated".Giving his number 9 shirt to new signing Alexandre Lacazette was "ugly gesture"

The 28-year-old reportedly held a meeting with Dick Law, Arsenal's manager of football operations, and cited Arsenal's decision to strip him of his shirt number as one of his primary complaints.

He said, as reported by ​La Voz de Galicia : “I want to leave so I can play and be happy. Last year I barely had any opportunities, and when I did have them, I took advantage.





"It is clear that it will be more of the same this season. I want to fight to be part of the national team. I want to play football. But for that, I need to leave, and I think the best place for me is at home, with Depor.

“Taking away my squad number without telling me in order to give it to another team-mate, that was the last straw. Regrettable. I can’t carry on like this. I have given everything, but it hasn’t been returned."

Arsenal reportedly blocked a loan move from a Chinese side for Perez back in February, a time when the Spaniard was low on playing opportunities as the Gunners favoured Alexis Sanchez up front.

Perez spent two seasons at Deportivo, scoring 24 goals in 58 La Liga appearances before his £17.1m move to Arsenal.