Mauricio Pochettino Willing to Give Vincent Janssen a Second Chance at Spurs
While Harry Kane topped the scoring charts in the Premier League with 29 goals, last season's promising signing Vincent Janssen form never took off after a £17m move from AZ Alkmaar. Despite the early promise, the striker created a sense of frustration from the staff and the players at the club, with his time in north London now in serious doubt.
However, according to the Daily Mail, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is going to give Janssen a second chance after the Lilywhites have failed to sign a single player since the transfer window reopened.
Mauricio Pochettino will give #thfc striker Vincent Janssen one more season at the club to prove his worth. [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/q52HAsyBip— Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) July 24, 2017
Janssen arrived at White Hart Lane last year with high expectations from the club after notching 27 league goals in the