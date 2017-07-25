Mauricio Pochettino Willing to Give Vincent Janssen a Second Chance at Spurs

While Harry Kane topped the scoring charts in the Premier League with 29 goals, last season's promising signing Vincent Janssen form never took off after a £17m move from AZ Alkmaar. Despite the early promise, the striker created a sense of frustration from the staff and the players at the club, with his time in north London now in serious doubt.

However, according to the ​Daily Mail, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is going to give Janssen a second chance after the Lilywhites have failed to sign a single player since the transfer window reopened.

Mauricio Pochettino will give #thfc striker Vincent Janssen one more season at the club to prove his worth. [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/q52HAsyBip — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) July 24, 2017

Following the £50m sale of wantaway right-back and England international Kyle Walker, it was expected that Daniel Levy might dip into the transfer funds to boost the squad before they start the campaign at Wembley, with the new stadium opening for the 2018/19 season.





Janssen arrived at White Hart Lane last year with high expectations from the club after notching 27 league goals in the Eredivisie in his native Holland.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

However, the forward could only muster two Premier League goals, with one being a penalty as the striker struggled for consistency.





Despite excellent hold up play to link up with his new teammates and signs that he could cope with the robust nature of the English top-flight, the finishing touch was lacking in front of goal as the 23-year-old looked devoid of confidence.