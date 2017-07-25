Soccer

Mauricio Pochettino Willing to Give Vincent Janssen a Second Chance at Spurs

90Min
an hour ago

While Harry Kane topped the scoring charts in the Premier League with 29 goals, last season's promising signing Vincent Janssen form never took off after a £17m move from AZ Alkmaar. Despite the early promise, the striker created a sense of frustration from the staff and the players at the club, with his time in north London now in serious doubt.

However, according to the ​Daily Mail, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is going to give Janssen a second chance after the Lilywhites have failed to sign a single player since the transfer window reopened. 

Following the £50m sale of wantaway right-back and England international Kyle Walker, it was expected that Daniel Levy might dip into the transfer funds to boost the squad before they start the campaign at Wembley, with the new stadium opening for the 2018/19 season.


Janssen arrived at White Hart Lane last year with high expectations from the club after notching 27 league goals in the Eredivisie in his native Holland. 

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

However, the forward could only muster two Premier League goals, with one being a penalty as the striker struggled for consistency.


Despite excellent hold up play to link up with his new teammates and signs that he could cope with the robust nature of the English top-flight, the finishing touch was lacking in front of goal as the 23-year-old looked devoid of confidence.

Reports initially were Pochettino would be scouting for a new striker this summer to ease the pressure on talisman Kane, but it now appears the Argentine coach will give the Dutch international one final season to prove his worth to the first team.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters