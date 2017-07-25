Soccer

Monaco Willing to Let Wantaway Wonderkid Thomas Lemar Leave Should Arsenal Meet £55m Valuation

Arsenal fans have been given a boost today, with reports emerging that Monaco are willing to let wantaway youngster Thomas Lemar leave to join Arsenal if the Gunners are willing to part with £55m for the France international, as talks continue.

According to a report from ​Transfer Market Web, the Ligue 1 club are reluctant to sell one of their most prized assets, but may be willing to let the former Caen star leave the Stade Louis II should their valuation be met by Arsenal.

Lemar was a revelation last season, scoring 14 goals in 55 appearances in all competitions for Monaco as Leonardo Jardim’s precocious side stunned Paris Saint-Germain to claim the Ligue 1 in sensation fashion.

However, Monaco’s phenomenal success has come at a cost, and with Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva all making big money moves to the Premier League, the Ligue 1 champions may struggle to keep hold of their key players.

Lemar is reportedly keen on a move to Arsenal, and is said to be impressed with Arsene Wenger’s record in the development of young talents.

Arsenal are reportedly still locked in negotiations for the 21-year-old and with Wenger said to be desperate to bring in a top quality replacement for wantaway star Alexis Sanchez, he'll do all he can to make the transfer happen.

The Gunners have already broken their transfer record this season bringing in Alexandre Lacazette for £52m and a deal for one of the brightest talents in world football would represent a major statement of intent from the north London club in their first season without Champions League football for 20 years.

​​Thomas Lemar’s current contract with Monaco runs until June 2020.

