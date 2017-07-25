Newcastle United Set to Miss Out on the 'New Sadio Mane'

​Newcastle United look set to miss out on a move for Metz youngster Ismaila Sarr, with Rennes now in pole position to sign the teenager, according to talkSPORT.

The 19-year old burst onto the scene in Ligue 1 last season, making 31 appearances and scoring five goals in his debut season. As a result of his exploits, he was being chased by a number of different clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and RB Leipzig.

However it was the Magpies, fresh from their promotion back to the Premier League, who made the first move, bidding £10.5m for the Senegalese international in June. However, that was rejected, and it now seems likely he's going to stay in France with Rennes, after a £13.5m fee was agreed over the weekend.

Rennes are now thought to be in the final stages of talks over personal terms, with a deal to be wrapped up in the coming days.

Sara originally trained at the Generation Foot Academy in Senegal, where Liverpool's Sadio Mane, who Sarr has been strongly compared to, was also brought up. He signed a five-year contract with Metz only last summer, but now looks set for pastures new with Rennes.



