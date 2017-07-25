Soccer

Newcastle United Set to Miss Out on the 'New Sadio Mane'

90Min
an hour ago

​Newcastle United look set to miss out on a move for Metz youngster Ismaila Sarr, with Rennes now in pole position to sign the teenager, according to talkSPORT.

The 19-year old burst onto the scene in Ligue 1 last season, making 31 appearances and scoring five goals in his debut season. As a result of his exploits, he was being chased by a number of different clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and RB Leipzig.

However it was the Magpies, fresh from their promotion back to the Premier League, who made the first move, bidding £10.5m for the Senegalese international in June. However, that was rejected, and it now seems likely he's going to stay in France with Rennes, after a £13.5m fee was agreed over the weekend.

Rennes are now thought to be in the final stages of talks over personal terms, with a deal to be wrapped up in the coming days.

Sara originally trained at the Generation Foot Academy in Senegal, where Liverpool's Sadio Mane, who Sarr has been strongly compared to, was also brought up. He signed a five-year contract with Metz only last summer, but now looks set for pastures new with Rennes.


Newcastle's manager Rafael Benitez may miss out on the forward, but his disappointment will have been curtailed by the arrival of Jacob Murphy last week for £10m from Norwich City.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters