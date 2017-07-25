Newly-Promoted Brighton on Verge of Securing Talented Chelsea Starlet on Season-Long Loan

​Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly on the cusp of sealing a season-long loan deal for promising Chelsea attacker Izzy Brown.

The 20-year-old, who spend the second half of last term on loan at Brighton's fellow promoted side Huddersfield Town, is on the verge of completing a temporary switch to the Gulls, according to the ​Sun.

Brown is rumoured to have penned a new contract with his parent club before heading to Brighton's training base to undergo a medical and finalise terms on his move, and the Sun has claimed that the transfer will be ratified before the end of the working day on Tuesday.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Brown featured 21 times for Huddersfield as he helped the Terriers achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, and his starring role in helping David Wagner's men earn a place in England's top tier did not go unnoticed by Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

The ex-Newcastle manager has now seen fit to bring the versatile attacking midfielder to the Amex Stadium to bolster his first-team squad ahead of the new campaign - although Albion fans are still holding out hope of bigger names worming their way through the door.

Brighton have only spent around £11.5m on new signings this summer, and the club's fanbase are slightly fearful over their survival chances with little in the way of genuine quality heading to the south coast.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Izzy Brown joining Albion on loan from Chelsea for the season. #bhafc — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorArgus) July 25, 2017

Nevertheless, Brown is a talented player who will help to significantly strengthen Hughton's options across the forward line.

The former West Brom trainee has enjoyed a trio of loan spells ever since he opted to join Chelsea's academy in July 2013, and will have been aided in his development by stints both home and abroad.

A season-long loan at valued Chelsea affiliate club Vitesse Arnhem in Holland saw Brown rack up 24 appearances in all competitions between July 2015 and June 2016, before a six-month switch to Rotherham United earned him a further 20 first-team games.

Upon his return to Stamford Bridge last January, Brown was immediately dispatched to the Kirkless Stadium to help Wagner's side push for promotion, and he has now earned himself a crack at Premier League football with Brighton as a result.

