£16m New Signing Javier Hernandez Reveals the Key Reason Why He Moved to West Ham

New West Ham signing Javier Hernandez has revealed why he made the move to the club following a two-year stint with German side, Bayer Leverkusen.

The Mexican striker arrived in London for a fee believed to be around £16m, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal in the English capital.

Hernandez says he is happy to be returning to the Premier League where he previously enjoyed a fruitful spell with Manchester United.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 29-year-old revealed in a Q&A session his reasons for joining the club, saying, per West Ham's official website: "This club is a very historic one, I'm going to be in London and in the best league in the world.

"I'm going to have this challenge, a way to try and push me as a person, as a footballer and try to help this team and this ambitious competition that they want to make.

"You can see in the summer transfer window that they spend very well, with good players because we want to achieve a lot of stuff and be better than last season."

The Mexican hitman also revealed that Slaven Bilic was a huge influence on his decision, saying: "Since I joined Bayer Leverkusen he [Bilic] wanted me. He spoke with me, he tried to do everything he could do to bring me here, but it was impossible for a lot of reasons.

"But now I am here and I am going to be his player and I want to give him back that confidence and try to do my best."