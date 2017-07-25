PSG Defender Thomas Meunier Trolls Barcelona's Gerard Pique Over Neymar 'Exclusive' Tweet
Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has joined in on the current saga surrounding Barcelona superstar Neymar by trolling his colleague, Gerard Pique.
The Blaugrana defender supposedly revealed an 'exclusive' when he posted a picture on Instagram with the Brazilian forward, saying in the caption: "He stays".
However, Meunier has taken to Twitter to weigh in with his opinion and clearly, the Belgian international is desperate for a reaction from Pique.
Ça sent la syncope chez la plupart d'entre-vous... On va attendre encore un peu. Scoop entre parenthèse...— Thomas Meunier (@ThomMills) July 24, 2017
The translated version reads, per Marca:
The Brazilian starred in Barca's 2-1 win over Juventus in pre-season, scoring an outrageous solo goal in the process.
Nevertheless, Neymar's future at the club is in doubt, with a meeting between the Blaugrana hierarchy and his father said to have not gone well.
In a summer of ridiculous transfer deals, this would be the best yet, with the 25-year-old set to command a fee more than double what Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last year.