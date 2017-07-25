Raul Jimenez Could Follow International Teammate's Footsteps With Move to West Ham

​After the magnificent capture of former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez for £ 16m, West Ham could surprisingly follow up the signing by also adding Mexican compatriot Raul Jimenez to bolster their goalscoring potential.





Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri claims on Twitter that the Hammers are not finished in their pursuit of adding further firepower, with manager Slaven Bilic ready to try at the second attempt to sign Jimenez, who currently players for Portuguese giants Benfica.

Reports in Mexico say a deal for West Ham to sign Benfica forward Raul Jimenez is a done deal pic.twitter.com/ylS0doC5rH — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) July 23, 2017

Originally a target two seasons ago, in farcical circumstances the Mexican number nine was on the radar of West Ham and was close to completing a move to become one of the first signings in Bilic 's tenure, but missing his flight, after failing to set an alarm, cost him a Premier League transfer from Atletico Madrid.





Now after impressing in Portugal where he scored 11 goals last season to help the A guias to the Primeira Liga title, Bilic is ready to add to his squad further and give the likes of Andy Carroll real competition for places.

Palmeri hints that a move for the Mexican international, who featured in the Confederations Cup, could be imminent, as the 26-year-old indicated to Portuguese publication Record that he is aware of the interest in his services.

"I have seen on social networks that there is interest from several teams, but I leave it to my representative and my father, " said Jimenez.





"Now I am focused on the holidays and then I have to return to Benfica on the 22nd. If any change happens, let it be for the better. "