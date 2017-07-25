Soccer

Raul Jimenez Could Follow International Teammate's Footsteps With Move to West Ham

90Min
24 minutes ago

​After the magnificent capture of former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez for £16m, West Ham could surprisingly follow up the signing by also adding Mexican compatriot Raul Jimenez to bolster their goalscoring potential.


Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri claims on Twitter that the Hammers are not finished in their pursuit of adding further firepower, with manager Slaven Bilic ready to try at the second attempt to sign Jimenez, who currently players for Portuguese giants Benfica.

Originally a target two seasons ago, in farcical circumstances the Mexican number nine was on the radar of West Ham and was close to completing a move to become one of the first signings in Bilic's tenure, but missing his flight, after failing to set an alarm, cost him a Premier League transfer from Atletico Madrid.


Now after impressing in Portugal where he scored 11 goals last season to help the Aguias to the Primeira Liga title, Bilic is ready to add to his squad further and give the likes of Andy Carroll real competition for places.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Palmeri hints that a move for the Mexican international, who featured in the Confederations Cup, could be imminent, as the 26-year-old indicated to Portuguese publication Record that he is aware of the interest in his services.

"I have seen on social networks that there is interest from several teams, but I leave it to my representative and my father,said Jimenez. 


"Now I am focused on the holidays and then I have to return to Benfica on the 22nd. If any change happens, let it be for the better."

If they can add Jimenez to the likes of Hernandez and Carroll, the Irons will show that they mean business in the transfer market and could offer serious competition for a Europa League place.

