Soccer

Real Madrid Reportedly Reach Principle Agreement of €180m for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe

90Min
an hour ago

Real Madrid could be on the verge of making a massive impact in this year's summer transfer window after they reportedly made a principle agreement to sign Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

According to a Marca source, Los Blancos have made huge strides in their pursuit of the coveted French striker and have agreed on a deal with the Ligue 1 side worth €180m.

The deal would shatter the current transfer record held by Paul Pogba - who moved to Manchester United for £89m last year - and would be a huge statement of intent by Zinedine Zidane's side.


The Champions League holders are on the look out for a new forward after selling Alvaro Morata to Chelsea in a £70m deal.


Los Blancos require a player just like Mbappe - who can play out wide or through the middle - and given the club's financial standing, they would probably be foolish not to invest in world football's finest prospect.

Who knows, in the coming weeks the 18-year-old could seal his mega-money move only to be trumped by Barcelona's Neymar moving to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m. Crazy times right now in football.

